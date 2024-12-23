Iraqi PM calls for unified Arab efforts, support for Syria in transitional phase

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani held a phone conversation with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, stressing the need to unify Arab efforts and extend support to the Syrian people during their transitional phase.

A statement from Al-Sudani’s media office said that the discussion covered bilateral relations and ways to strengthen ties across various sectors, focusing on “productive partnerships that support development programs and mutual interests.”

The leaders also reviewed regional developments, including Arab efforts to stabilize Syria “with a focus on Iraq’s proposals in the working paper presented at the Aqaba meeting.” PM Al-Sudani stressed the importance of “unifying Arab efforts, coordinating joint actions, and supporting the Syrian people during this critical phase.”

Al-Sudani reiterated Iraq’s commitment to peace and stability initiatives, highlighting the necessity of intensifying efforts “to provide humanitarian aid to Gaza, ending the aggression against the Palestinian people, preventing further escalation of conflict in the region, and consolidating the ceasefire in Lebanon.”