Iraqi PM approves new leadership for Diyala police

Shafaq News / On Saturday, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani approved the appointment of a new police chief for Diyala province.

The Iraqi Ministry of Interior declared in a statement, "Based on the recommendation of Interior Minister Abdul Amir Al-Shammari, Prime Minister and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, has approved the appointment of Major General Mohammed Kazem Atiyah as the new police chief for Diyala province."

The statement also noted that Al-Sudani approved the Former Police Chief of Diyala Province, Major General Alaa Gharib Al-Zubaidi, to the position of Deputy Dean of the Higher Institute for Security and Administrative Development.