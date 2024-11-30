Iraqi PM affirms unity of security between Iraq and Syria

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani reaffirmed that the security of Syria and Iraq are intertwined.

According to a statement from the Syrian Presidency, “President Bashar al-Assad held a phone conversation with Al-Sudani. During the call, they discussed recent developments within Syria, mutual cooperation between the two countries in combating terrorism, and a range of Arab and international issues.”

The statement noted that Al-Sudani emphasized to al-Assad that “the security of Syria and Iraq is one,” and expressed Iraq's readiness to “provide all necessary support to Syria in facing terrorism and all its organizations,” while also affirming Iraq's commitment to Syria's stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

In a corresponding statement from Al-Sudani's office, it was detailed that the phone call with al-Assad also addressed the ongoing situation in Syria, the security challenges it faces, and broader regional developments.

Al-Sudani asserted that "the security and stability of Syria have an impact on regional security overall."

In Syria, the militant group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, has initiated an offensive against government forces in Aleppo. Over the past two days, HTS and allied factions have seized control of 32 villages and targeted strategic locations, including a military airbase southeast of Aleppo, where they destroyed a helicopter using drones.

This offensive marks one of the most substantial escalations in northwestern Syria since 2020. The clashes have resulted in at least 57 deaths, including civilians and children.

In response, the Syrian and Russian air forces have conducted continuous airstrikes on HTS positions. The Syrian army has recognized the need to redeploy its forces to counter the offensive, indicating intensified fighting on the Aleppo and Idlib fronts.