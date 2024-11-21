Iraqi PM, Russian President discuss regional stability, energy cooperation

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani received a phone call from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Al-Sudani’s media office stated that during the call, “they discussed bilateral relations between Iraq and Russia and explored ways to enhance them to serve the mutual interests of both friendly nations.”

“The conversation also addressed the evolving situation in the region, emphasizing the need for major powers to exert greater efforts to end the ongoing war and prevent its expansion, which could jeopardize regional and global stability.”

The phone call also touched on energy-related matters, highlighting the “importance of coordination among all concerned countries within OPEC and the OPEC+ group to stabilize oil and gas prices, ensuring fair pricing for both producers and consumers,” as per the media office.