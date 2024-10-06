Iraqi PM Al-Sudani with British Ambassador: Official visit to London on the table

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani met with the British Ambassador in Iraq, Stephen Hitchen, discussing the rescheduling of an official visit to London, which had previously been postponed due to regional developments.

According to a statement from Al-Sudani's media office, the PM emphasized during the meeting “the key role of the international community and the United Nations Security Council in maintaining security and stability, in light of the current regional developments, including the ongoing Zionist aggression on Gaza and Lebanon, and the continued targeting of civilians in a genocidal war that requires International condemnation. He also highlighted the need to adhere to international laws and prevent any violation.”

The statement further noted, “The meeting also addressed ways to enhance the bilateral relations between the two countries and discussed their progress.”

In late September, Al-Sudani decided to postpone his official visit to the UK, originally planned for early October, to a later date. His media office attributed the postponement to current developments in regional and international events.