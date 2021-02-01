The British Ambassador to Iraq visits Kurdistan’ PM and KDP leader

Shafaq News / The British Ambassador to Iraq, Stephen Hickey, visited Kurdistan’ Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani.

During the meeting with the Kurdish Prime Minister, both sides discussed the latest political issues in Iraq and the region, and ways to strengthen relations between Kurdistan and UK.

The British ambassador expressed his country ’readiness to help reaching a fair and a long-term agreement between the Kurdish Government and Baghdad.

The mechanisms for succeeding the upcoming elections in Iraq and implementing Sinjar Agreement were also discussed in the meeting.

On the Kurdish leader's visit, Hickey discussed the latest political developments in Iraq and the region.

A statement by Masoud Barzani’s office said both sides discussed the region’s outstanding problems with the Federal Government and the need to address them through dialogue on a constitutional framework.

At the meeting, the British ambassador confirmed his country's continued support to