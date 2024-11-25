Iraqi National Security Advisor denies Receiving Israeli message via Azerbaijani mediator

Shafaq News/ Iraqi National Security Advisor Qasim Al-Araji denied, on Monday, that the government received a message from Israel through an Azerbaijani intermediary.

In a post on his "X" platform account, Al-Araji wrote, "We deny the reports circulated by some sites regarding the Azerbaijani ambassador in Baghdad conveying messages from the occupying entity [Israel] to the Iraqi side."

He urged the media to "exercise caution in reporting news and rely on official sources."