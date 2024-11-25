Iraqi National Security Advisor denies Receiving Israeli message via Azerbaijani mediator

Iraqi National Security Advisor denies Receiving Israeli message via Azerbaijani mediator
2024-11-25T20:01:44+00:00

Shafaq News/ Iraqi National Security Advisor Qasim Al-Araji denied, on Monday, that the government received a message from Israel through an Azerbaijani intermediary.

In a post on his "X" platform account, Al-Araji wrote, "We deny the reports circulated by some sites regarding the Azerbaijani ambassador in Baghdad conveying messages from the occupying entity [Israel] to the Iraqi side."

He urged the media to "exercise caution in reporting news and rely on official sources."

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon