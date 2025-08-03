Iraqi MPs seek to end political quotas in Foreign Service

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraqi lawmakers are pushing to amend the Foreign Service Law after a leaked list of ambassadorial nominees revealed the inclusion of relatives of top political figures.

Raed al-Maliki of the Parliamentary Legal Committee told Shafaq News on Sunday that although the law permits up to 25% of ambassadors to come from outside the Foreign Ministry, the government has exceeded 50%, breaching legal limits and intent.

He confirmed that a legislative proposal has been submitted to restrict ambassadorial appointments to career diplomats and ministry staff, aiming to eliminate political quotas entirely.

MP Ali al-Saadi announced earlier today that over 100 lawmakers—including the Speaker and deputies—support repealing Article 9 (3) of the law, which currently allows external candidates for ambassadorial roles.

On Saturday, the Parliament Presidency postponed the vote on the latest nomination roster to reassess candidate qualifications. The delay comes amid growing criticism over perceived nepotism and opaque selection practices, which lawmakers warn could damage Iraq’s diplomatic integrity and global standing.

Previous sessions have also drawn backlash for endorsing individuals with no foreign service experience, fueling claims that appointments are driven more by political loyalty than by professional credentials.