Iraqi Parliament backs amendment to limit ambassador posts to diplomats

Shafaq News - Baghdad

More than 100 Iraqi MPs, along with the Speaker and his deputies, have endorsed a proposal to amend the Foreign Service Law by eliminating a clause that permits ambassadorial appointments from outside the diplomatic service, Iraqi MP Ali Al-Saadi revealed on Sunday.

In a statement, Al-Saadi explained that the proposed change comes in response to public opinion and in support of qualified professionals within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, emphasizing that the move was an individual initiative aimed at reinforcing the principle of placing the right person in the right position.

“The proposal is intended to ensure fairness for diplomatic service staff and to restore Iraq’s foreign representation to a professional footing,” he clarified, adding that it is expected to be submitted to parliament soon for reading and a vote.

On Saturday, the Parliament Presidency postponed the vote on the country’s new list of ambassadorial nominees pending a comprehensive review of candidates’ qualifications.

The decision follows growing criticism over the transparency and merit of diplomatic appointments. Lawmakers and analysts warn that political interference in the selection process risks harming Iraq’s international reputation and long-term economic interests.

Previous parliamentary sessions faced similar scrutiny, as many ambassadorial nominations reportedly involved individuals lacking formal diplomatic experience. Critics accuse some appointments of being political favors or party deals, bypassing professional standards.