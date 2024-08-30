Iraqi MP criticizes “intelligence failure” in Maysan, warns of “complete security collapse”

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Maysan MP Mortada Ali Al-Saadi issued a stark warning about the deteriorating security situation in the Iraqi governorate, attributing the crisis to what he called an "intelligence failure."

In a statement, Al-Saadi criticized the governorate's security management, describing a severe breakdown in order, "Maysan is facing a serious crisis with increasing lawlessness and fragmented security strategies," he said. "The lack of effective intelligence has led to a crime wave where the strong exploit the weak."

Moreover, Al-Saadi noted that within the past week, nearly ten individuals have been killed or injured, despite the presence of security forces meant to ensure stability.

In this context, the MP called on the Interior Minister to reassess the security situation and strengthen intelligence operations. He also urged the newly appointed police chief to take immediate and decisive action against criminals. "We need to restore confidence among Maysan's residents that the state is capable of protecting them," he emphasized.

Al-Saadi expressed concern that if the current situation is not addressed, it could lead to a complete collapse of the security system. "Security and stability are crucial for everyone," he said, calling for the governor to participate in substantive security meetings rather than symbolic ones, especially focusing on “the failures of the current intelligence efforts.”

The MP criticized the security agencies for only documenting crimes after they occurred, suggesting that their role has become more about reporting than prevention. "Many of the perpetrators are young, and we need serious action to address this issue," he concluded, warning against a return to “ineffective governance.”

As of 2024, Iraq is ranked 80th out of 146 countries globally in the crime index, according to Numbeo, a global database that tracks consumer prices, crime rates, and healthcare quality. Within the Arab world, Iraq stands in 8th place, trailing behind Syria, Yemen, Libya, Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, and Lebanon.

A separate study reported that Iraq has a crime index of 44.7% and a safety index of 55.3%. Additionally, the Global Organized Crime Index for 2023 assigned Iraq a criminality score of 7.13, placing it 8th worldwide, 2nd in Asia, and 1st in Western Asia.