Iraqi MPs push to dismiss Speaker Al-Mashhadani over controversial voting

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, several members of Iraq’s Parliament expressed strong objections to the “single-basket” voting mechanism used to pass three controversial laws, triggering calls for the dismissal of Speaker Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani.

Independent MP Saad Al-Toubi criticized the session as politically biased, stating, “The voting process was driven by political whims, and passing three laws in a single basket is illegal.”

He told Shafaq News Agency that the number of MPs voting on the laws fell short of the required quorum, yet the parliament’s leadership hastily announced their approval.

In response, Al-Toubi revealed that “over 50 MPs signed a petition demanding Al-Mashhadani’s removal.”

Meanwhile, MP Youssef Al-Kalabi described the process as a “dangerous precedent,” condemning the inclusion of the General Amnesty Law alongside less controversial legislation, such as the Personal Status Law.

“Pairing the General Amnesty Law, which facilitates the release of corrupt individuals, thieves, and terrorists, with unrelated laws is unacceptable,” he noted, vowing to challenge the session in court.

In turn, MP Raed Al-Maliki echoed the criticism, calling the process a “violation of the legislative voting procedure.”

“Our objection is not to the laws themselves but to certain provisions that require further review to prevent societal unrest,” he stated, confirming, “MPs plan to appeal the session with the Federal Court.”

For his part, MP Yasser Al-Husseini sarcastically congratulated a “major corrupt leader” who would benefit from the General Amnesty Law, labeling the voting process “invalid.”

“The law would create public confusion,” he warned, pledging to challenge it legally.

Additionally, a video obtained by Shafaq News Agency showed MPs collecting signatures to formally request Al-Mashhadani’s dismissal, escalating tensions over the controversial voting mechanism.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Iraqi Parliament approved three contentious laws: Property Restitution, Personal Status, and General Amnesty.

The Property Restitution Law seeks to restore properties confiscated from Kurdish and Turkmen owners by the dissolved Revolutionary Command Council.

Amendments to the Personal Status Law, driven by Shiite factions, propose changes to family and inheritance matters.

The General Amnesty Law, backed by Sunni blocs, has faced significant opposition from Shiite groups over concerns about releasing individuals linked to terrorism.