Iraqi Judiciary confirms spy network, lawmaker reveals key details

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraqi lawmaker Mustafa Sanad revealed that the judiciary has confirmed the existence of a "surveillance network" targeting politicians, supported by indisputable evidence.

In a video statement outside the Karkh First Investigation Court, Sanad said, "The Iraqi judiciary, with conclusive evidence from Zain and Asiacell, has confirmed the surveillance and espionage on certain lawmakers and political figures in 2023 and 2024."

Sanad named several key figures involved in the alleged wiretapping scheme, including “Haidar Laith al-Sudani, head of the listening division in Iraq's National Intelligence Service, Haidar Shia al-Sudani, the brother of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani who has reportedly fled to Turkiye, and Abdul Karim al-Sudani, the prime minister's military secretary. He mentioned a fourth senior figure, whose identity will be disclosed at a later time.”

This comes after Iraqi security forces, on August 19, arrested a "surveillance and forgery network" led by Mohammed Juhy, a close associate of the prime minister. The network included officers and government employees, according to statements made by Sanad at the time.

However, Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council, on September 1, described the circulating information regarding the alleged spy network as "inaccurate" and cautioned against misleading details surrounding the case.