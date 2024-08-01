Iraqi Integrity chief to challenge corruption loophole in Amnesty Law

Shafaq News / On Thursday, the President of the Iraqi Federal Integrity Commission, Haider Hanoun, announced that any provision in the General Amnesty Law allowing the corrupt to dismiss their cases with money will be challenged in the Federal Court.

“We will not tolerate corruption. Some individuals stole money years ago and used it for various investments,” Hanoun said at a press conference, arguing that "giving corrupt individuals a second chance is unjust because those who steal once are likely to do so again, making it essential to expose and hold thieves accountable in the anti-corruption effort."

Moreover, Hanoun stated, "Noor Zuhair, the accused, is a backed defendant who remains at large on bail. The judiciary has the case and is aware of the recovered funds."

He further noted that "the accused, Dhia al-Moussawi, was involved in another case with considerable financial dealings," emphasizing that "the judiciary is overseeing the case, and we trust its process."