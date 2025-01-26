IOHR warns of grave risks in new legal amendments

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Observatory for Human Rights (IOHR) expressed concern over the recent passage of amendments to the Personal Status Law and the General Amnesty Law in Parliament, warning that these measures pose a significant threat to human rights in Iraq.

On January 21, the Iraqi Parliament made a one-basket vote for the Amnesty Law Personal Status Law and Restitution Law. In a statement released on Sunday, the observatory criticized the laws' passage as “the result of political deals among dominant parliamentary blocs, reflecting a prioritization of narrow political interests over justice and citizens' rights.”

The observatory voiced particular alarm over the current form of the General Amnesty Law, which it said could pave the way for the release of individuals implicated in terrorism and financial corruption, threatening public safety and increasing legal risks.

The statement also highlighted the dangers posed by the new amendments to the Personal Status Law that “could undermine women’s and children’s rights, particularly in matters of marriage, divorce, and inheritance.”

IOHR fears the amendments may lead to a rise in child marriages and erode legal gains for women.

The observatory condemned the exclusion of civil society from the legislative process, noting the lack of public debate or consultation with human rights and legal experts before the laws were passed.

“This approach disregards democratic principles and further marginalizes the role of non-governmental organizations in safeguarding human rights,” the statement said.

The observatory called on Iraq’s political forces, particularly the Shiite Coordination Framework and Sunni blocs who endorsed the laws, to seek solutions that uphold constitutional principles and human rights.

“The amendments could have disastrous consequences for the country’s stability and the future of its people.” The statement concluded.