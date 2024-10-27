Iraq’s Coordination Framework pushes for passage of four contentious laws

Shafaq News/ The Coordination Framework (CF), an alliance of Shiite political forces, announced on Sunday its determination to pass four controversial bills in an upcoming parliamentary session expected within hours.

Ali al-Bandawi, a CF member told Shafaq News that the session must proceed to vote on these laws, “The session today is important for voting on four important laws, each targeting a specific community within the Iraqi population,” al-Bandawi stated, noting that the legislation represents a collective agreement between various political blocs.

Intensive discussions are set to take place within parliament shortly, aiming to reach a consensus across political factions on the bills. Al-Bandawi expressed confidence in achieving the necessary agreements, “underscoring the political commitment to holding the session and passing the legislation.”

He also warned against stalling parliamentary activities due to disputes over particular laws. “It’s unacceptable to delay parliamentary sessions over political disagreements. Today’s session must proceed, and we will work towards passing the bills following discussions to foster political understanding,” he emphasized.

The session, expected to convene this afternoon, will address four divisive bills: the Property Restitution Law for properties affected by former Revolutionary Command Council decisions, amendments to the Personal Status Law, a second amendment to the General Amnesty Law, and the Service and Retirement Law for Popular Mobilization Forces veterans.

The proposed Personal Status Law, which includes provisions for child marriage, and the General Amnesty Law, potentially granting release to convicted individuals, including those involved in terrorism, have drawn widespread public criticism. Experts, activists, and citizens argue that these two laws could undermine Iraq’s adherence to international norms, with concerns that the Personal Status Law would violate child protection standards and that the General Amnesty Law could enable the release of those convicted of terrorist activities.