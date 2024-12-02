Iraqi Deputy Speaker urges security plan updates to address internal and external threats

Shafaq News/ Iraqi First Deputy Parliament Speaker Mohsen Al-Mandalawi called on security officials to continuously update security plans to address threats and intensify field presence.

On Monday, the Security and Defence Parliamentary Committee, headed by Al-Mandalawi, hosted the Minister of Defense, the Chief of Staff of the Army, the Commander of Border Guards, and senior officials from the Ministries of Defense and Interior to discuss the recent developments in Syria and their impact on Iraq, along with the preparedness and needs of security forces to counter terrorist threats, according to a statement.

Al-Mandalawi stressed the importance of “enhancing intelligence cooperation with neighboring and allied nations, particularly Syria, for effective information exchange,” urging “preemptive operations to prevent terrorist infiltrations” and advocating for stronger coordination among security agencies and government ministries to provide the necessary support for the armed forces.

Al-Mandalawi also pointed out the necessity for proactive communication with national media to combat misinformation and rumors.

“Iraq has the right to defend its national security and peace within the framework of Iraqi and international law,” he said, praising the country’s reliance on the religious authority, Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani, and the jihad fatwa, “which bolstered popular support for the security forces.”

Over the past week, Iraq has intensified its military alertness amid fears that escalating conflict in Syria could spill over into Iraqi territory.

The Iraqi Interior Ministry reassured citizens about the country’s border security following recent developments in neighboring Syria.

“What is happening in the regional landscape has become a matter of public discourse,” Interior Ministry spokesperson Brig. Gen. Muqdad Miri said today in a press conference.

Miri highlighted the comprehensive security measures along Iraq’s borders, noting, “The 3,813 kilometers of Iraqi borders are fully secured, and our border with Syria is particularly well-fortified compared to other neighboring countries.”

“Border infiltration is impossible due to the extensive fortifications and deployment of military units along the Iraq-Syria border,” Miri pointed out.