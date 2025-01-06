Iraqi Counter-Terrorism unit destroys ISIS hideout in Hamrin Mountains

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraq's Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) forces destroyed an ISIS hideout in the Hamrin Mountains in northeast Iraq, the second such operation in two days.

In a statement, the CTS said that the security forces conducted a search operation in the Hamrin Mountain range, within the Kirkuk Operations Command’s jurisdiction. “During the mission, our forces located an ISIS hideout containing militants who attempted to attack the unit carrying out the operation,” the CTS said.

Using precise intelligence from the CTS, coordinated with the Joint Operations Command’s targeting cell, “F-16 aircraft bombed the hideout, destroying it entirely.”

The Hamrin Mountains, stretching from Diyala near the Iranian border to the Tigris River and encompassing parts of northern Saladin and southern Kirkuk, remain a key area for ISIS activity.

The rugged terrain and remote nature of the mountain range offer a geographical advantage, providing ISIS militants with natural hideouts that are challenging for security forces to monitor and control.

Additionally, the region's lack of active governance and limited security presence create ungoverned spaces, allowing the group to operate with relative freedom.

ISIS has also capitalized on local grievances, including economic hardship, political instability, and sectarian tensions, to recruit and sustain support.