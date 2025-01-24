Iraqi Border Guards kill 2 PKK militants in Zakho clash

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Border Guard Command announced on Friday the killing of two PKK militants during a clash in Zakho, in the Kurdistan Region.

The command said in a statement, "Border Guard forces engaged in combat with PKK militants in Batifa subdistrict, Zakho," adding that "two PKK members who attacked our patrols were killed after reinforcements secured and combed the area to track the assailants."

Earlier on Friday, a security source reported to Shafaq News that two Iraqi border guards were killed, and another was injured in an armed attack targeting a border checkpoint in Batifa, northern Zakho.

The source confirmed the attack was carried out by PKK militants, who frequently target Iraqi and Peshmerga military positions along the Turkish border.

Iraq’s Interior Ministry also confirmed the casualties, stating, “While securing the Iraqi-Turkish border in Batifa, forces from the First Border Brigade came under fire from PKK elements. Two soldiers were killed, and one sustained injuries.”