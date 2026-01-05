Iraqi Al-Anbar council unanimously elects new governor

Shafaq News– Al-Anbar

Al-Anbar’s Provincial Council on Monday elected Omar Al-Dabbous as governor by an absolute majority, filling the post left vacant by the former officeholder.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that all members of the council voted in favor of Al-Dabbous, who resigned as the province’s council chairman to take over as governor.

The appointment followed the resignation of former governor Mohammed Nouri Al-Karbouli, who stepped down after winning a seat in Iraq’s parliament.

