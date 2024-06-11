Iraq welcomes UN Security Council resolution on Gaza ceasefire

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the United Nations Security Council's resolution that calls for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the ministry also "expressed support for the resolution's call for the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and the safe return of displaced Palestinian citizens to their homes in the Gaza Strip, as well as ensuring the full delivery of humanitarian aid to meet the needs of the Gaza residents and rejecting any demographic changes.”

The ministry urges Palestinian parties to "respond positively to the decision in preparation for establishing an independent, fully sovereign Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital."

On Monday, the United Nations Security Council adopted a draft resolution proposed by Washington, endorsing US President Joe Biden's proposal for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The resolution was adopted with 14 votes in favor, while Russia abstained from voting.

This marks the first time the Security Council has endorsed a ceasefire plan for Gaza since the war began more than eight months ago.

The conflict has caused more than 38,000 casualties among Palestinians, mostly children and women, and widespread destruction in the Strip.

The new resolution was also welcomed by the Palestinian Resistance Movement "Hamas," emphasizing the importance of a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the complete withdrawal of the Israeli army.