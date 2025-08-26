Iraq to release June salaries for Kurdistan employees

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

Iraq’s Council of Ministers on Tuesday approved the payment of June 2025 salaries for public employees in the Kurdistan Region.

According to a statement from the prime minister’s media office, the decision requires the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to transfer 120 billion dinars ($84.45 million) from non-oil revenues to the federal treasury.

The Cabinet, the statement added, ordered the formation of a joint legal team to resolve disputes over non-oil revenues and instructed committees to continue talks on financial arrangements.

Ministers reportedly stressed the need for the Kurdistan Region to hand over oil produced in its fields to Iraq’s State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO) for export through the Ceyhan pipeline.

Baghdad and Erbil have long disputed the Region’s independent oil sales and salary payments, an issue that has delayed budget transfers. The latest decision comes after an August 19 meeting on salary mechanisms, where both sides agreed on an oil export framework viewed as a step toward resolving the deadlock.