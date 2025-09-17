Iraq to open Al-Nasiriyah airport by the end of 2025

Shafaq News – Dhi Qar

Iraq will open the long-delayed Al-Nasiriyah International Airport by the end of this year, the Ministry of Transport announced on Wednesday.

Transport Minister Razzaq Muhibis al-Saadawi announced in a statement that external structures are 95% complete, and overall progress will reach 85% once new equipment is installed and four main roads are finished.

Iraq's Al-Nasiriyah International Airport covers 16 million square meters and includes key facilities such as a passenger terminal, control tower, and a hotel. With a 3,400-meter runway, it will serve over 750,000 passengers annually, supporting both domestic and international travel.