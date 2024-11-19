Iraq takes action against Israeli threats, issues urgent directives and decisive measures

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, directed all security forces to prevent and pursue any military activity outside the control of the state, in response to Israeli threats of targeting Iraq.

The spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Major General Yahya Rasul, announced in a statement that Al-Sudani chaired an emergency meeting of the National Security Ministerial Council, during which the developments of the security situation at the regional and international levels were discussed.

The National Security Council reiterated that “the authority to decide on matters of peace and war exclusively lies with the Iraqi government.” The authorities are maintaining efforts to prevent Iraqi territory from being used for attacks, having already seized weapons intended for such purposes. Legal action is being taken against anyone involved in activities that endanger Iraq's security and sovereignty, the statement proceeded.

The government also affirmed Iraq's vital role in supporting its brethren in nations under attack [Lebanon and Gaza], emphasizing its legal and moral obligation to offer humanitarian, political, and legal aid. Iraq remains dedicated to countering the actions of “occupying forces” and working to end “aggression” through international efforts. This commitment is particularly crucial in light of ongoing “violations” by the Israel against United Nations Security Council resolutions, which mandate respect for national sovereignty, compliance with international law, and the cessation of military activities.

“The recent allegations and actions by the occupying authorities [Israel] represent a dangerous escalation and a deliberate attempt to manipulate international public opinion, justify aggression, undermine efforts to preserve peace and security, and heighten the risk of further expanding the conflict in the region”, the statement explained.

“Iraq reaffirms its commitment to international law and the United Nations Charter, strongly condemns the threats posed by the occupying authorities that seek to destabilize the region, and urges all parties involved to reject escalation, prioritize dialogue, and uphold the principles of international law,” the statement pointed out.

It further declared that in light of these developments, the Iraqi National Security Council Directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to address aggression through international forums, including the UN and Arab League, and to advocate for Iraq's rights and regional stability.

The National Security Council also called on the UN Security Council to review Iraq’s complaints, enforce accountability for violations, and issue a Chapter VII resolution for a ceasefire and an end to hostilities.

In addition, the council revealed its intention to collaborate with the US under the Strategic Framework Agreement and engaging the international coalition to deter threats and prevent escalation.

Al-Sudani issued a series of key security directives including strengthening Iraq’s borders, securing airspace, and ensuring military and security activities remain under state control. Field commanders and intelligence agencies are tasked with preventing breaches and responding to threats, the statement concluded.