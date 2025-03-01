Iraq suspends visa-on-arrival for US, EU, and several Asian travelers

Shafaq News/ Iraq has suspended its visa-on-arrival policy for travelers from the United States, European Union, and several Asian countries, the Interior Ministry announced on Saturday.

In a directive to airline offices at Baghdad International Airport, the ministry stated that effective March 2, travelers from the affected countries must obtain a visa in advance.

“The suspension applies to citizens of the US, China, Russia, the UK, Australia, South Korea, Japan, New Zealand, Switzerland, and all EU member states,” the ministry noted, instructing airlines to ensure passengers have secured an electronic visa before boarding flights to Iraq.