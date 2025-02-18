Iraq's top court rejects President's lawsuit against PM

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Federal Supreme Court, the country's highest judicial authority, rejected a lawsuit filed by President Abdul Latif Rashid against Prime Minister, Mohamed Shia Al-Sudani, a judicial source reported on Tuesday.

The source told Shafaq News that the court ruled to oblige both the federal and Kurdistan regional finance ministries to proceed with the payment of salaries to Kurdistan Region employees through banks authorized by the Central Bank of Iraq, following the same procedures applied to federal government employees.

On February 12, a judicial source within the Federal Supreme Court had stated that the court decided to delay a ruling on the case filed by President Rashid against both the PM and the Minister of Finance concerning the delayed payment of salaries for Kurdistan Region employees. “The court postponed the case until February 18 to allow time for further deliberations and to review the legal aspects of the case before issuing a final decision,” the source explained

Director General in the Presidency, Hawri Tawfiq, clarified that the lawsuit was not aimed at any constitutional authority in the country but at resolving the salary dispute for Region’s employees.