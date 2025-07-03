New Iraq Chief Justice vows to reject interference

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Munthir Ibrahim Hussein was sworn in as the new Chief Justice of Iraq’s Federal Supreme Court on Thursday, pledging full adherence to the constitution and the law.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at Baghdad Palace before President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, according to a statement from the Presidency.

In his remarks following the oath, Hussein reaffirmed his commitment to upholding the constitution and legal principles, stressing the importance of keeping the court independent from any form of interference, “regardless of its source.”

“I am committed to protecting the court’s independence and distancing it from any influence,” Hussein said, expressing gratitude to the President for his firm stance on judicial independence, which he described as a reflection of the President’s constitutional responsibilities.

Rashid voiced his full support for the court's constitutional duties and underlined its key role in preserving Iraq’s democratic framework.

“The Federal Supreme Court plays a pivotal role in safeguarding the democratic process, ensuring the separation of powers, and upholding the independence of the judiciary,” he said.

On June 19, six full members and three reserve judges submitted their resignations, resulting in the loss of quorum and an almost complete paralysis of the court’s functions.

The Federal Supreme Court is Iraq’s highest constitutional judicial body. It is responsible for interpreting the constitution, reviewing the constitutionality of laws, and settling disputes between the federal government and regional or provincial authorities. It also holds exclusive authority to ratify the results of parliamentary and presidential elections.