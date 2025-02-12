Iraqi President arrives in UAE for official visit

Shafaq News/ Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday for an official visit.

The Iraqi presidency announced that President Rashid is attending the World Government Summit, without providing further details.

The UAE is hosting the summit, which began on Tuesday and runs through Thursday.

According to the organization’s official website, World Governments Summit is “a global, non-profit organization dedicated to shaping the future of governments, the World Governments Summit explores the agenda of the next generation of governments, focusing on harnessing innovation and technology to solve humanity's universal challenges.”