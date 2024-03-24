Iraqi president, Federal Supreme Court chief discuss strengthening State institutions

Shafaq News/ Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid met with Federal Supreme Court Chief Judge Jassim Mohammed Aboud and other court members for talks "strengthening the role of state institutions", an official press release said.

The release issued by the Presidency of the Republic said that the President said "the security and stability enjoyed by the country are an achievemen that must be preserved because it the basis for kick-starting and achieving economic development, promoting investment, and improving the living and service standards of citizens."

The President pointed out that "the state institutions must enhance their role and efforts in serving the citizens, relying on the law and the constitution in doing so," noting that "democratic dialogue must be the path to resolving the problems facing the relationship between the federal government and the Kurdistan Region and other governorates."

For his part, Federal Supreme Court Chief Judge Jassim Mohammed Aboud assured that "the Federal Court stands equidistant from everyone, and its concern is to work within the texts of the constitution and the law," noting that "the issue of holding elections and delivering the salaries of employees in the Kurdistan Region are among the priorities of the court."

Judge Aboud added that "the Federal Supreme Court is ready to work with all relevant parties to achieve these entitlements under the umbrella of the constitution."