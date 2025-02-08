Iraq's power plants: A health and environmental hazard

Shafaq News / Iraq’s electricity sector is facing critical challenges that extend beyond power shortages, raising serious environmental and health concerns.

The Civil Defense Directorate has reported alarming emissions from Al-Doura Thermal Power Plant in Baghdad, while a parliamentary committee has warned that Al-Hartha Thermal Power Plant poses a direct threat to public safety. Lawmakers have described the overall management of the electricity sector as "scandalous" and plagued by violations."

On Saturday, the Civil Defense Directorate confirmed “very heavy” emissions from Al-Doura’s chimneys, sparking concerns about environmental and public health impacts. A joint team from the Environmental Police Center and the Environment Directorate conducted an inspection, revealing that the emissions stem from the plant's age (built in 1965), lack of filtration systems, and reliance on heavy fuel for "economic feasibility." Officials stated that adding filters is not possible due to engineering constraints, and despite being slated for rehabilitation investment for four years, no work has begun.

Simultaneously, the Parliamentary Oil, Gas, and Natural Resources Committee exposed major violations in the electricity sector, with MP Sabah Al-Akeeli warning that Al-Hartha Thermal Power Plant poses an imminent risk due to its aging infrastructure, deterioration, and lack of maintenance. He described Iraq’s electricity sector as "full of violations and manipulation," accusing influential parties of obstructing real reforms.

In a statement to Shafaq News, the committee emphasized that this pollution poses a direct threat to water resources and public health, negatively impacting aquatic life and drinking water sources. The committee also stressed that such violations are a clear breach of Iraq’s Environmental Protection and Improvement Law No. (27) of 2009 and Article 33 (First and Second) of the Iraqi Constitution, which guarantees environmental safety and the protection of biodiversity.

The Parliamentary Agriculture, Water, and Environment Committee further declared that protecting the environment and preserving water resources is a national and ethical responsibility, calling for immediate intervention by the relevant authorities. "We will not allow any violations that threaten the health of our people or harm Iraq’s natural wealth," the statement added.