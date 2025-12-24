Iraq’s caretaker PM rules out Israel normalization

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s normalization with Israel has “no place” in the country’s dictionary, caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani said on Wednesday.

Speaking during Christmas celebrations at St. Joseph’s Church in Baghdad, Al-Sudani said Iraq’s position on what he described as “issues of destiny” remained firm and reflected the core principles of the Iraqi people.

The remarks come amid regional debate over normalization with Israel following its war on Gaza. Iraq does not recognize Israel and has repeatedly rejected formal ties, and in 2022, parliament passed a law criminalizing contact with Israeli institutions and individuals.

In November, a criminal court in Dhi Qar province sentenced a man to eight years in prison under that law for urging the Iraqi government to normalize relations with Israel.