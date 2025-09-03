Iraq’s al-Sudani heads to Oman for two-day talks

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani left for Oman on Wednesday at the invitation of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, leading a senior government delegation.

Oman’s state news agency said the two-day visit includes official talks between al-Sudani and the Sultan.

The trip, according to Shafaq News sources, is expected to address regional security and de-escalation efforts, particularly regarding Iran and Israel, alongside political, economic, and investment cooperation.

Al-Sudani had received the invitation on December 21, 2024, from Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi during his visit to Baghdad.