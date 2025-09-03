Iraqi PM, Oman's Sultan discuss bilateral and regional issues

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Muscat

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani met with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq in Salalah to discuss regional and bilateral topics.

According to a statement from the PM’s media office, al-Sudani expressed appreciation for “the supportive stances consistently demonstrated by Oman during Iraq’s challenges and in the wider region.”

Haitham confirmed that he had instructed Omani ministers to implement existing memorandums of understanding through practical cooperation frameworks.

Al-Sudani departed Baghdad today for a two-day visit at the Sultan’s invitation, leading a senior government delegation. Speaking at Baghdad International Airport before departure, he urged Oman’s private sector to partner with Iraqi companies, noting that the talks would cover agreements on energy, tourism, oil storage and refining, industry, defense production, maritime transport, and port management.

Omani political researcher Habib al-Hadi described the trip as “a new strategic stage” in Iraq–Omani relations, which he characterized as “historical and spanning thousands of years.” He told Shafaq News that the visit is expected to open new horizons for investment and generate positive outcomes for both countries.