Iraq’s Siyada ousts Al-Khanjar, elevates son to party leadership

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The Siyada (Sovereignty) Alliance, one of Iraq’s most influential Sunni political blocs with nine seats in the 2025 elections, has removed its leader, Khamis Al-Khanjar, and installed his son instead.

In an official communication, the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) stated that it found “no legal obstacle” to recognizing Mohammed Sarhad Al-Khanjar as head of Siyada, following a formal request submitted on November 24, 2025. The Commission said the process will be completed in accordance with Coalition and Merger Instructions No. 1 of 2025.

The shift comes as Khamis Al-Khanjar continues to face US Magnitsky sanctions imposed in 2019, which freeze his assets under American jurisdiction and prohibit US individuals and entities from conducting business with him. A recent report by The Media Line noted that despite the sanctions, Al-Khanjar has remained a central figure in Sunni political coordination, including his role in forming the National Political Council, a broad Sunni coalition announced shortly after the release of final parliamentary election results.

