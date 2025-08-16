Iraq’s Security Chief defends Iran border memorandum

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s National Security Adviser Qassim al-Araji met US Chargé d’Affaires Steven Fagin on Saturday to discuss the recent border security memorandum between Baghdad and Tehran.

According to a statement from the adviser’s office, al-Araji outlined the document, which provides for tighter border control, anti-smuggling measures, and action against infiltration, confirming that "Iraq’s policies are guided by national interests and sovereignty, while pursuing balanced relations with both regional and international partners."

Fagin, in turn, reaffirmed US support for Iraq’s balanced diplomacy, praised ongoing efforts to return displaced families, and noted plans for an international conference in New York to press countries to repatriate nationals from Syria’s al-Hol camp.

The memorandum, signed last week in Baghdad under Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani’s sponsorship, was presented by Iraqi officials as a memorandum of understanding rather than a binding treaty. Washington rejected the deal, calling it “inconsistent with US objectives” and harmful to Iraq’s existing security institutions. Iraq countered that it is a sovereign step to strengthen stability and border security.