Iraq’s Resistance factions defy push for integration into state army

Shafaq News / Despite persistent calls from the Iraqi government to integrate armed factions into official security forces or the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), some leaders refuse to comply, citing their role as part of the Axis of Resistance.

A combat leader, nicknamed "The Sniper", argued that the volatile security situation in the region justifies their independence. "The current threats, especially after recent developments in Syria, Lebanon, and Gaza, require us to remain prepared. The risk is far from over," he said to Shafaq News.

"The integration into the military or surrendering our arms would end our mission and dissolve the Axis of Resistance in Iraq," The Sniper added, emphasizing the factions' commitment to maintaining combat readiness.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani recently reiterated the government's commitment to integrating the armed groups into formal institutions, describing this move as essential for "building a new Iraq rooted in its Arab cultural heritage."

Sources told Shafaq News that the government has offered the factions two choices: join official security institutions or align with the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) under regulatory oversight. “Integration would provide legitimacy, legal protection, and an organized structure for retaining arms while safeguarding members' rights,” the source explained.

However, factions that rejected these terms were warned that they would not be shielded by the government if targeted by foreign military forces, namely, the US.

Some factions, such as members of Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba, began transitioning under the PMF. But Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei reportedly voiced opposition to neutralizing or dissolving these groups during a recent meeting with al-Sudani in Tehran, prompting some factions to double down on their independent stance. Currently, more than 10,000 fighters remain outside the official system.