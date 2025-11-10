Iraq’s President urges participation in parliamentary elections

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid called for citizens to participate in the country’s sixth parliamentary elections, describing voting as the “only path” to improving the political system and preventing the concentration of power.

In a speech on Monday, Rashid said that Iraq is entering a “new and important phase” toward peace, stability, and growth. He urged voters to choose representatives who will “safeguard” citizens’ rights and interests, implement constitutional provisions, strengthen state institutions, and address priorities such as security, social justice, economic development, and cooperation with the Kurdistan Regional Government.

رئيس الجمهورية @LJRashid في كلمته بمناسبة إجراء الانتخابات التشريعية:سنعمل على دعم مجلس النواب القادم لتشريع القوانين المهمة وخاصة التي تفعل مواد الدستور لاستكمال البناء المؤسسي للدولة وتشكيل حكومة اتحادية جديدة قوية ومقتدرة لتلبية طموحات المواطنين pic.twitter.com/bRflEYRpOq — رئاسة جمهورية العراق (@IraqiPresidency) November 10, 2025

Iraq’s general elections are scheduled for Tuesday, November 11, with approximately 20 million eligible voters nationwide, including over 3 million in the Kurdistan Region, to elect 329 parliamentary representatives.

Special voting for security forces, service sectors, and internally displaced persons took place on Sunday, November 9. Out of 1.31 million eligible voters, 1.1 million cast their ballots. The Independent High Electoral Commission reported an 82% turnout nationwide, with the Kurdistan Region recording the highest participation rate, exceeding 97%.

