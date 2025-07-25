Iraq's Parliament Speaker urges UN to intervene in Gaza war

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Friday, Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani called on UN Secretary-General António Guterres to take immediate action to halt what he described as the "genocidal annihilation" of civilians in Gaza.

In a letter, al-Mashhadani condemned the international community’s inaction, accusing Israel of systematically targeting unarmed civilians—particularly children killed while waiting in food lines. “The world watches in silence as this massacre unfolds,” he wrote, calling the crisis “a humanitarian disgrace.”

He urged the UN to uphold its founding principles, citing the Charter’s pledge to defend human dignity and prevent the horrors of war. “If the UN fails to act,” he warned, “it risks becoming complicit through silence.”

The appeal comes as Gaza’s Health Ministry reports more than 59,000 killed and 143,000 wounded since the war began. Aid remains blocked, medical systems are overwhelmed, and entire neighborhoods lie in ruins.

Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts have faltered. Repeated attempts at the UN Security Council to pass binding resolutions have been vetoed, despite urgent warnings from humanitarian organizations and rights groups.