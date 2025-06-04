US Veto stalls UN Gaza ceasefire bid

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the United States vetoed a draft resolution in the UN Security Council calling for an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, along with unimpeded humanitarian access to the territory.

It marks the first use of veto power during US President Donald Trump’s second term in office, and the Council’s first vote on the Gaza file since November when the United States blocked a previous call for a ceasefire.

The draft also highlighted what it described as the “catastrophic humanitarian situation” in Gaza.

Backed by 14 other Security Council members, the resolution also pressed for the “immediate and unconditional lifting of all restrictions on the entry and distribution of humanitarian aid to Gaza,” demanding safe, wide-scale, and unobstructed delivery, including through UN channels.

U.S. Deputy Ambassador Dorothy Shea justified her country’s vote against the draft resolution, describing it as “biased” and noting that it “fails to condemn Hamas or demand that it disarm and leave Gaza.” She also invoked “Israel’s right to defend itself” and claimed the resolution undermines ongoing negotiation efforts.

British Ambassador Barbara Woodward voiced her country’s support for the resolution, stating, “The unbearable situation in Gaza must end. We are determined to see an end to this war, the release of hostages held by Hamas, and relief for the catastrophic humanitarian situation facing Palestinians in Gaza.”

The last resolution adopted by the Council dates back to June 2024, when members backed a US-proposed multi-phase ceasefire plan involving the release of Israeli detainees in Gaza. That ceasefire only took effect in January 2025.