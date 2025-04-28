Iraq’s November vote: ICP unveils civil alliance to challenge dominant forces

Shafaq News/ A broad civil electoral coalition is nearing formation to challenge Iraq’s “dominant political forces” in the November parliamentary elections, the Iraqi Communist Party (ICP) announced on Monday.

Speaking to Shafaq News Agency, ICP Secretary Raed Fahmi said intensive coordination among national and civil groups has advanced significantly, with the alliance likely to be formally unveiled in the coming days. “More than 20 parties, political movements, and prominent figures are involved in the effort.”

Fahmi emphasized that the alliance remains open to additional members, describing it as “the largest civil coalition preparing to contest the elections.”

“We hope it will achieve electoral success through the voters’ awareness.”

Notably, the ICP had boycotted the October 2021 parliamentary elections, citing a lack of conditions for free and fair voting. At the time, the party criticized “the political dominance of powerful groups, widespread corruption, and the failure to hold perpetrators of assassinations and kidnappings accountable.”