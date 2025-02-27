Erbil Forum: Iraq’s ICP declares state weak, unable to uphold sovereignty

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi state is too weak to assert itself on the world stage, the Iraqi Communist Party (ICP) said on Thursday, announcing plans to form a democratic civilian coalition for the upcoming legislative elections.

Speaking at the third Erbil Forum, ICP Secretary Raed Fahmi said the state-building process is marred by corruption, leaving Iraq “weak, bloated, and unable to deliver essential services.”

“The Iraqi state must be strong, with legitimate institutions that are not only legal but also socially recognized, and capable of delivering results," he added. “However, these factors are currently absent.”

The official also criticized the previous parliamentary elections, noting that less than 20% of citizens currently participate, making them legally legitimate but limiting their social legitimacy. “Given these major issues, it seems the state is unable to maintain itself, protect the rights of Iraqis, or uphold Iraq's sovereignty,” he added.

Notably, the official voter turnout was approximately 40%.

Regarding the October elections, Fahmi stressed that they must genuinely and fairly reflect public opinion to serve as a step toward resolving Iraq’s ongoing crises.

“If voter participation remains between 17 and 18 percent, with over 80% abstaining, Iraq would face a very serious problem,” he warned, emphasizing his party's commitment “within the civil democratic project to advocate for a shift towards a citizen-state, moving away from a state of components, and implementing changes targeting the political structure and orientations.”