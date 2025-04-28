Iraq elections: Al-Sadr’s boycott “Not Final”

Shafaq News/ Cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, leader of Iraq’s Patriotic Shiite Movement (Sadrist), is considering an indirect path to participate in the November parliamentary elections, a source close to him revealed on Monday.

Speaking to Shafaq News, the source indicated that al-Sadr’s election boycott is “not final” and could shift based on political developments over the next two months.

“Plans are being discussed within al-Sadr’s inner circle in al-Hanana to form a Sadrist-aligned electoral list—similar to the ‘Sairoon’ alliance previously used—without his direct endorsement,” the source clarified, pointing out that the list could be registered shortly before the nomination deadline.

Earlier, al-Sadr announced his decision to refrain from participating in the elections, reaffirming his 2022 withdrawal from politics after his bloc’s resignation from parliament over corruption allegations.

However, speculation over his potential return has persisted. His call for supporters to update their voter registrations and quiet outreach efforts by several political blocs to gauge his position have fueled renewed discussion about his possible involvement.