Iraq’s Kataib Hezbollah applauds turnout in elections

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Kataib Hezbollah hailed Iraq’s voter turnout in Tuesday’s parliamentary elections as proof of a “living nation deserving of a better future.”

The Iran-aligned faction, designated a terrorist group by the US in 2009, contested the elections through its political wing, the Huqooq (Rights) bloc, led by Hossein Moanes.

In a post-election statement on Wednesday, the group framed turnout as a public rejection of apathy and disengagement, portraying the results as a mandate for resistance-aligned candidates. It applauded the success of several figures it described as upholding “the values of the Islamic Resistance,” calling their victories a source of pride and optimism for Iraq’s trajectory.

Kataib Hezbollah urged Shiite factions within the ruling Coordination Framework to expedite government formation through collaboration, emphasizing unity and shared responsibility.

The group also appealed for calm among supporters and unsuccessful candidates, advising legal avenues for contesting the results.

Nationwide, turnout reached 56%, with more than 12 million Iraqis voting from a pool of 21.4 million eligible. The general vote accounted for nearly 11 million ballots (54.35%), while special voting on November 9—reserved for security forces—hit 82.5% with over 1 million participants.

Preliminary results show Huqooq securing over 50,000 votes in Baghdad, winning two seats. The bloc also fielded candidates in Basra, Muthanna, Najaf, Karbala, al-Diwaniyah, Babil, Maysan, Wasit, and Dhi Qar provinces.

