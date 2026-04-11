Iraq’s Kataib Hezbollah: Middle East settlement unlikely to last

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Kataib Hezbollah, an Iran-aligned Iraqi armed faction, on Saturday warned that a durable settlement in the Middle East remains unlikely, stressing that the Axis of Resistance* remains prepared for renewed conflict.

In a statement, Secretary-General Abu Hussein al-Hamidawi described the recent 40-day war as a “major historic victory,” arguing it compelled Israel and the United States to accept a new equation, referring to the two-week ceasefire and planned negotiations with Iran in Islamabad.

The confrontation, al-Hamidawi said, clarified opposing camps, cautioning that while active fighting has subsided, underlying tensions persist and could escalate again. He also pointed to the concept of “unity of arenas” as an established reality spanning multiple countries and groups, calling for further strengthening of military capabilities.

A two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran was announced on Wednesday after mediation by Pakistan, contingent on reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Since the escalation began on Feb. 28 and expanded on March 2, factions within the Iran-aligned Islamic Resistance in Iraq, including Kataib Hezbollah, have claimed nearly 450 attacks targeting US military facilities across Iraq and the wider region.

Despite this, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced a two-week suspension of operations in line with the temporary ceasefire between Washington and Tehran.

Read more: Iraqi Armed factions' cross-border attacks draw legal warnings and Arab pressure

* The Axis of Resistance is an Iran-aligned coalition of armed factions, including Palestinian groups, Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Yemen’s Ansarallah (Houthis) movement, Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces, and other groups.