Iraq's IHEC cracks down on campaign violations in Kirkuk

Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) office in Kirkuk warned on Friday that some candidates had promoted themselves inside or near registration centers, describing it as a clear violation of campaign regulations.

In a statement, Office Director Luay Arkan Ali said the commission had tracked videos and photos on social media showing such activity, noting that the rules prohibit use of IHEC premises and require campaigners to stay at least 100 meters away.

Office spokesperson Ali Abbas told Shafaq News that staff who neglect or collude in such breaches will face strict disciplinary action, including reassignment or removal. “Neutrality is a red line."

Parliamentary elections are scheduled for November 11, with the official campaign period set to begin in the weeks before the vote.

