Kirkuk to open single polling station for upcoming Kurdistan parliamentary elections

Shafaq News/ The Independent High Electoral Commission announced on Friday that it will open a single polling station in the governorate for the Kurdistan Regional Parliament elections, scheduled for October 20.

Ali Bayati, the commission's media officer in Kirkuk, told Shafaq News Agency, "The Independent High Electoral Commission-Kirkuk office will open one polling station in the governorate to participate in the Kurdish parliamentary elections."

Bayati emphasized that the commission is working to complete its tasks on schedule and facilitate the voting process for those who wish to participate on election day.

The Presidency of the Kurdistan Region announced that the parliamentary elections will take place on October 20, following several postponements due to political disputes.

This decree marks the fifth consecutive attempt to conduct legislative elections in the Region.

The most recent delay occurred when the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) announced its boycott of the elections initially scheduled for June due to decisions from the Federal Supreme Court reducing the number of Kurdish parliament seats from 111 to 100, effectively eliminating seats allocated for Turkmen and Christian minorities, taking over from KRG's electoral commission to supervise parliamentary elections, and dividing Kurdistan into four constituencies instead of the single-constituency system.