Iraq’s Diyala province welcomes new wave of Lebanese refugees fleeing Israeli strikes

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Diyala province received a new group of Lebanese refugees, part of a local and government-led initiative to support Lebanon amid ongoing Israeli airstrikes.

Around 400 Lebanese arrivals reached the Jededa al-Shat area, southwest of Diyala, where they will be housed in free accommodations provided by the province.

The initiative is a collaborative effort between the residents of Diyala and the local government, aimed at offering assistance to those displaced by the conflict.

On Sunday, October 20, the province had already received a number of Lebanese refugees.

Ali Ahmed, head of the province’s service convoys, told Shafaq News that "Diyala received five large buses carrying approximately 250 Lebanese refugees this morning." He added that they will be transported to designated housing areas where all essential needs and services will be provided.

In recent days, the province has accommodated more than 79 Lebanese families fleeing the Israeli bombardment of southern Lebanon.

Israel has intensified its airstrikes on Lebanon since September 23, targeting what it claims are infrastructure and facilities belonging to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, eastern Lebanon, and the southern suburbs of Beirut.

Since October 8, 2023, Israeli aggression has resulted in the deaths of more than 2,420 people in Lebanon and displaced nearly 1.5 million, most of whom since September 23.

In response to the Israeli assault, Iraq opened its borders to refugees and swiftly mobilized to deliver aid. Approximately 16,000 Lebanese have entered Iraq through Baghdad and Najaf airports, as well as the Al-Qaim border crossing with Syria, with numbers expected to rise in the coming days.