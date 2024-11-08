Lebanese "guest of Iraq" finds new hope fleeing Israeli war

Shafaq News/ After fleeing relentless Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon, 25-year-old Haitham Al-Bazzal never imagined he would find both a place to call home and a fresh start for his family in Iraq.

Forced to leave his hometown of Baalbek with his wife, Al-Bazzal now lives in the Ibrahimiyah area of Babil Province, where welcoming locals not only provided him with shelter but also helped him establish a small business.

Shafaq News followed Al-Bazzal where he was warmly welcomed by Ibrahimiyah’s residents who also assisted him in opening a modest shop selling sweets, crepes, and juices.

Alongside his dessert offerings, Al-Bazzal serves popular Iraqi street foods like "Lablabi" (chickpeas) and "Baklava."

This act of local kindness came as Iraq opened its borders to Lebanese refugees escaping the violence.

Since October 8, 2023, the Israeli war in Lebanon has killed over 3,100 lives, injured nearly 13,800, and displaced around 1.5 million people, with many fleeing since late September.

Iraq began receiving injured Lebanese and displaced families on September 25, welcoming between 50 and 70 wounded for treatment at Karbala hospitals. Since then, cities like Najaf, Karbala, and Baghdad have offered safe havens to the 16,700 Lebanese refugees now in Iraq, with over half of the arrivals being women and children.

In response, Iraq has provided transportation and adjusted policies to facilitate their stay.

A directive by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani on October 7 reclassified Lebanese refugees as "guests of Iraq" and authorized entry using alternative identification.

Schools have also been instructed to accommodate Lebanese students so they can continue their education.