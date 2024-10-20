Diyala welcomes large influx of Lebanese refugees

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, tens of Lebanese families arrived in Diyala province seeking refugee due to the ongoing Israeli war in Lebanon.

Ali Ahmed, head of the Service Processions Authority, informed Shafaq News that "Diyala received five large buses carrying approximately 250 arrivals from Lebanon." He added that the refugees would be transported to designated housing areas, where all necessary needs and services would be provided.

Ahmed noted that in recent days, the province has welcomed over 79 Lebanese families fleeing the Israeli bombardment of southern Lebanon.

Israel has intensified its airstrikes on Lebanon since September 23, targeting what it claims are infrastructure and facilities belonging to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, eastern Lebanon, and the southern suburbs of Beirut.

Since October 8, 2023, Israeli aggression has resulted in the deaths of more than 2,420 people in Lebanon and displaced nearly 1.5 million, most of whom since September 23.

In response to the Israeli assault, Iraq opened its borders to refugees and swiftly mobilized to deliver aid. Approximately 6,000 Lebanese have entered Iraq through Baghdad and Najaf airports, as well as the Al-Qaim border crossing with Syria, with numbers expected to rise in the coming days.