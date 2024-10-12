Employment dilemma: Legal challenges in integrating Lebanese refugees into Iraq's workforce

Shafaq News/ As Israeli attacks ravage Lebanon, many Lebanese families have sought refuge in Iraq, particularly in the Najaf governorate. In a significant show of solidarity, official bodies and community organizations have joined forces to support these newcomers, providing essential housing and job opportunities to help them rebuild their lives and find solace amid the turmoil.

What Happened?

The cross-border violence that erupted between Israel and Hezbollah a year ago, initially linked to the war in Gaza, escalated into open warfare on September 23. The Israeli military launched airstrikes claiming to target Hezbollah strongholds in southern and eastern Lebanon, along with the southern suburbs of Beirut, Hezbollah’s primary base of operations.

Since October 2023, over 2,000 people, including women and children, have been killed by Israel in Lebanon, with more than 1,110 casualties reported after the escalation on September 23, according to an AFP tally based on official Lebanese figures. The ongoing Israeli hostilities have displaced about 1.5 million people, as confirmed by local authorities.

The destruction of buildings, widespread casualties, and injuries have forced many Lebanese to flee the country, particularly after the Israeli bombardment of Beirut and its southern suburbs. The situation took a dramatic turn on September 27, when Hezbollah's Secretary-General, Hassan Nasrallah, was killed in Israeli air raids on the southern suburbs of the capital.

On September 30, Israel initiated "limited" ground operations in southern Lebanon, deploying four military divisions to the border. This move comes 24 years after Israel withdrew its forces from southern Lebanon, following a 22-year occupation.

Iraq Among the First to Rush for Help

On the first day of the Israeli assault on Lebanon, Iraq opened its borders to Lebanese refugees and swiftly mobilized to deliver significant aid. The government instructed that Lebanese citizens without passports be given expedited travel documents, highlighting Iraq’s strong ties with both Lebanon and Hezbollah, Tehran’s ally. The Iraqi government also allocated three billion dinars (around $2.3 million) to support the Lebanese arriving in Iraq. The Hussaini Shrine formed a supreme committee to coordinate relief for Lebanon, including arranging safe passage for those at risk of bombing.

The Ministry of Migration and Displaced reported that around 7,000 Lebanese have entered Iraq. The Iraqi Embassy in Damascus eased the process for refugees, allowing them to enter Iraq with private vehicles. About 5,700 Lebanese entered Iraq through Baghdad and Najaf airports and Al-Qaim border crossing. More than 500 refugees are currently being housed in several hotel complexes in the modern city of Sayyid Al-Awsiyaa.

In turn, the Ministry of Health sent tons of medical supplies, deployed doctors across various specialties, and extended an invitation to Lebanon, offering to treat wounded individuals in Iraqi hospitals. Meanwhile, the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) and the Iraqi Red Crescent coordinated additional shipments of medical assistance.

The Iraqi Air Force, working with the Joint Operations Command, carried out air missions to deliver medical, therapeutic, and relief supplies. Religious endowments, including the shrines of Imam Hussein and Al-Abbas in Karbala, as well as Al-Kadhim in Baghdad, opened offices in all governorates to collect donations for Lebanon.

At the Al-Qaim border crossing with Syria, the Iraqi Red Crescent set up reception centers equipped with rest stations, mobile hospitals, and ambulances to receive those fleeing the conflict.

In response to Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani’s call for aid, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani committed to providing assistance by both land and air. Al-Sistani had expressed solidarity with the Lebanese people in response to the "brutal Zionist aggression," calling for "every possible effort to halt this ongoing barbaric assault and protect the Lebanese from its devastating effects." He also urged "the faithful to contribute to alleviating their suffering and addressing their humanitarian needs."

Empowering Iraq: Integrating Lebanese Talent

The Deputy Chairman of the Parliamentary Services Committee, Baqir Al-Saadi, said Lebanese nationals could be employed in Iraq’s private sector as engineers, craftsmen, and in other roles due to the country's ongoing infrastructure projects. "As for the government sector, it requires financial allocations from the Ministry of Finance, which is difficult," Al-Saadi told Shafaq News Agency.

This statement comes amid widespread debate following a proposal by the Acting Chairman of the Najaf Provincial Council, Ghaith Raad Al-Kilabi, to contract Lebanese scientific talents arriving in Iraq. A document issued by Al-Kilabi, addressed to the Iraqi Parliament, stated, "In light of the difficult circumstances faced by the Lebanese people and the great humanitarian stance of Iraq, especially Najaf governorate, we propose utilizing the professionals who have arrived, including those with specialized skills in advanced medical fields, according to the country's needs."

The document also requested that Parliament "review and approve the directive to the relevant ministries to consider the proposal, conduct the necessary tests, and sign work contracts with them in line with the established regulations."

Following public backlash, Al-Kilabi clarified his position to our agency, "I did not call for the appointment of educators, teachers, lawyers, administrators, engineers, or newly graduated doctors, nor did I advocate for the appointment of refugees. These claims are entirely fabricated."

Moreover, Al-Kilabi emphasized that his proposal “is clear and has a strategic dimension,” requesting the utilization of rare specializations that are either absent or in short supply in Iraq.

"For example," he explained, "this could involve specialties such as retinal, pancreatic, liver, or heart transplants—rare fields that could be attracted and utilized for the benefit of Iraqi citizens."

The Acting Chairman added that the plan involved contracting these medical professionals for a limited period, under regulations set by the ministries, to integrate them into government institutions, thereby reducing costs for patients. "However, after the recent criticism, no one will come," he noted.

Emotional Responses vs. Legal Realities

Legal experts have raised concerns over Al-Kilabi's proposal. "The Lebanese entered Iraq with a tourist visa, so they are not legally allowed to work in either the public or private sectors," said legal expert Mohammed Jumaa to Shafaq News. "If they do work, it would be considered a violation of the Residency Law, with the penalty being deportation from the country, in addition to a fine of 500,000 (approximately $381.68)."

Jumaa also pointed out, "Supporting Lebanon does not mean violating Iraqi laws. The Chairman or Deputy Chairman of the Provincial Council does not have the right to propose such suggestions. Their decisions are made by the council through voting.”

“Therefore, Al-Kilabi has violated the law with this proposal."

The legal expert asserted, "Based on Article 14 of the Iraqi General Budget Law, there are no government appointments for Iraqis for the next two years. Emotional responses differ from legal realities. While Lebanese nationals are respected guests, employment must follow legal regulations."

Ali Al-Tamimi, another expert, explained to our agency, "The conditions for public employment are outlined in the Iraqi Civil Service Law No. 24 of 1960." He noted that Article 7 specifies criteria such as nationality, age, fitness for duty, and qualifications, but "this article allows for the appointment of a foreigner who has acquired Iraqi citizenship if they have been naturalized for five years."

Al-Tamimi further stated, "Exceptions to this general rule occurred in Iraq during the 1980s when foreigners were appointed through contracts or even employed during the war.”

"If a foreigner is to be appointed now, it requires the approval of the Council of Ministers, and these positions must not be filled by Iraqis—meaning there can be no competition from Iraqis—since these jobs are exceptions, not the norm."