Iraq’s Health Ministry pledges care for Lebanese displaced due to Israeli military operations

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Iraqi Ministry of Health reaffirmed its commitment to provide necessary healthcare for Lebanese displaced persons who have recently arrived in Iraq due to Israeli military operations.

Dr. Saif Al-Badr, the ministry's spokesperson, stated at a press conference, "We dispatched 15 tons of medicines and various medical supplies aboard an Iraqi military aircraft to Beirut, accompanied by a highly specialized medical team of surgeons and others who provided initial healthcare to the injured" from the pagers explosion incident last September.

“Following this shipment, the ministry has prepared additional consignments, with transport details being finalized with relevant authorities.” Al-Badr noted that other entities, including the Popular Mobilization Forces, have also received several wounded individuals in various healthcare facilities across the governorates.

The spokesperson reiterated the ministry's “commitment to providing all forms of necessary healthcare, including emergency and rehabilitative services, until the patients recover and can return to their homeland.”

Since the first day of the Israeli assault on Lebanon, Iraq opened its borders to Lebanese refugees and swiftly mobilized to deliver significant aid. The government instructed that Lebanese citizens without passports be given expedited travel documents.

The Iraqi government also allocated three billion dinars (around $2.3 million) to support the Lebanese arriving in Iraq.

The Ministry of Migration and Displaced reported that around 7,000 Lebanese have entered Iraq. The Iraqi Embassy in Damascus eased the process for refugees, allowing them to enter Iraq with private vehicles. About 5,700 Lebanese entered Iraq through Baghdad and Najaf airports and Al-Qaim border crossing. More than 500 refugees are currently being housed in several hotel complexes in the modern city of Sayyid Al-Awsiyaa.

At the Al-Qaim border crossing with Syria, the Iraqi Red Crescent set up reception centers equipped with rest stations, mobile hospitals, and ambulances to receive those fleeing the conflict.